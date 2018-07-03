Libya
Tunis Air to resume Tripoli flights at the end of this month

By Sami Zaptia. London, 3 July 2018: Tunis Air is to resume its flights to Tripoli at the end of this month. The announcement was made by Tunisia’s…

UN appoints former US Tripoli embassy Chargé d’Affaires Williams as UNSMIL Deputy Special Representative

By Sami Zaptia. London, 3 July 2018: The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced yesterday the appointment of Stephanie T. Williams of the United States of America as…

NOC announces force majeure at Hariga and Zuetina oil terminals

By Sami Zaptia. London, 2 July 2018: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared force majeure on crude oil loadings at Hariga and Zuetina oil terminals today. ‘‘This…

HoR continues debate on constitution referendum bill

By Sami Zaptia. London, 2 July 2018: The House of Representatives (HoR) continued its official meeting at its headquarters in Tobruk last week, to complete the discussion of…

LNA warns against presence of foreign troops in southern Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 June 2018: The Khalifa Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA) has warned against the presence of any foreign forces in the south of Libya.…

International community oppose oil exports by eastern-based NOC

By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 June 2018: The international community declared their opposition to the move by Khalifa Hafter and his LNA forces to handover the control of…

Hafter announces ”liberation” of Derna

By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 June 2018: Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, commander of the mainly eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), announced the ‘‘liberation’’ of the city of Derna…

South Korea to reopen its embassy in September and allow its companies to resume projects in Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 27 June 2018: South Korea is to reopen its Tripoli embassy in Tripoli in the beginning of September and will allow its companies to…

Illegal migration holding camps to be located outside Libyan borders, Italy to supply patrol boats to Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 27 June 2018: Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, said that Italy and Libya have common interests, the most important of…

LNA explains reasons for handing over oil crescent to eastern NOC

By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 June 2018: At a press conference held yesterday in Benghazi, the official spokesperson for the Khalifa Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed Mesmari,…

HoR commences discussion of draft constitution and its referendum

By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 June 2018: The House of Representatives (HoR), Libya’s only internationally recognized parliament, held a session yesterday in which it started to debate the…

Tripoli NOC condemns LNA’s decision to hand over oil crescent to parallel eastern NOC

By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 June 2018: The Tripoli-based Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), the only internationally recognized Libyan NOC, led by Mustafa Sanalla, has condemned the decision…

BREAKING: LNA to hand over oil crescent to Benghazi-based NOC

By Sami Zaptia. London, 25 June 2018: The official spokesperson for the Khalifa Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed Mesmari, reported that Hafter has ordered that the oil…

Italy’s new Interior Minister Salvini makes first visit to Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 25 June 2018: Italy’s new Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, appointed on 1 June 2018 in the centre-right coalition government of Giuseppe Conte, made his…

Three kidnapped Turkish ENKA engineers freed and returned home

By Sami Zaptia. London, 25 June 2018: The three kidnapped Turkish engineers working for contractor ENKA, a Turkish contracting company implementing the Ubari power station, were finally released…

Business

LIA renews MEDCO Energy oil exploration agreement

By Sami Zaptia. London, 12 June 2018: The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has announced that,…

AGOCO to raise oil production up to 220,000 by next Friday

By Sami Zaptia. London, 24 May 2018: Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) announced today…

CBL warns that dealing in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin are illegal in Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 17 May 2018: The Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya (CBL) has…

NOC completes maintenance work on Baher-Essalam / Sabratha offshore gasfield

By Sami Zaptia. London, 14 May 2018: The second phase of the processing and linkage…

CBL meets World Bank team in Tunis to discuss reform of the Libyan financial sector

By Sami Zaptia. London, 12 May 2018: The Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya (CBL) reports…

Libyan-Tunisian trade set to increase in 2018 : General Union of Libyan Chambers

By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 May 2018: The head of the General Union of Libyan…

NOC holds launch event for Benghazi oil conference in October

By Sami Zaptia. London, 2 May 2018: The National Oil Corporation (NOC) held an official…

NOC says it is yet to approve Total purchase of Marathon’s share in Waha concession

By Sami Zaptia. London, 24 April 2018: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has stated that…

The Italian-Libyan Business Development Association is launched in Tripoli

By Sami Zaptia. London, 22 April 2018: The Italian-Libyan Business Development Association was launched at…

Featured

IOM Learns of ‘Slave Market’ Conditions Endangering Migrants in North Africa

Tunis, 11 April 2017: The following report is from…

Libyan cultural show in Tunis viewed as success – calls for more such events

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 15 March 2017: “We need more events…

Libyan heritage in danger since the revolution, archaeologists warn

By Michel Cousins. Tunis, 13 March 2017: Libyan archaeological treasures are…

Young Libyan artists grow in vision and number in the midst of civil conflict

By Alessandra Bocchi. Tunis, 12 March 2017: Libya has…