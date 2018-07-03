Tunis Air to resume Tripoli flights at the end of this month By Sami Zaptia. London, 3 July 2018: Tunis Air is to resume its flights to Tripoli at the end of this month. The announcement was made by Tunisia’s…

UN appoints former US Tripoli embassy Chargé d’Affaires Williams as UNSMIL Deputy Special Representative By Sami Zaptia. London, 3 July 2018: The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced yesterday the appointment of Stephanie T. Williams of the United States of America as…

NOC announces force majeure at Hariga and Zuetina oil terminals By Sami Zaptia. London, 2 July 2018: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared force majeure on crude oil loadings at Hariga and Zuetina oil terminals today. ‘‘This…

HoR continues debate on constitution referendum bill By Sami Zaptia. London, 2 July 2018: The House of Representatives (HoR) continued its official meeting at its headquarters in Tobruk last week, to complete the discussion of…

LNA warns against presence of foreign troops in southern Libya By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 June 2018: The Khalifa Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA) has warned against the presence of any foreign forces in the south of Libya.…

International community oppose oil exports by eastern-based NOC By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 June 2018: The international community declared their opposition to the move by Khalifa Hafter and his LNA forces to handover the control of…

Hafter announces ”liberation” of Derna By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 June 2018: Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, commander of the mainly eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), announced the ‘‘liberation’’ of the city of Derna…

South Korea to reopen its embassy in September and allow its companies to resume projects in Libya By Sami Zaptia. London, 27 June 2018: South Korea is to reopen its Tripoli embassy in Tripoli in the beginning of September and will allow its companies to…

Illegal migration holding camps to be located outside Libyan borders, Italy to supply patrol boats to Libya By Sami Zaptia. London, 27 June 2018: Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, said that Italy and Libya have common interests, the most important of…

LNA explains reasons for handing over oil crescent to eastern NOC By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 June 2018: At a press conference held yesterday in Benghazi, the official spokesperson for the Khalifa Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed Mesmari,…

HoR commences discussion of draft constitution and its referendum By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 June 2018: The House of Representatives (HoR), Libya’s only internationally recognized parliament, held a session yesterday in which it started to debate the…

Tripoli NOC condemns LNA’s decision to hand over oil crescent to parallel eastern NOC By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 June 2018: The Tripoli-based Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), the only internationally recognized Libyan NOC, led by Mustafa Sanalla, has condemned the decision…

BREAKING: LNA to hand over oil crescent to Benghazi-based NOC By Sami Zaptia. London, 25 June 2018: The official spokesperson for the Khalifa Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed Mesmari, reported that Hafter has ordered that the oil…

Italy’s new Interior Minister Salvini makes first visit to Libya By Sami Zaptia. London, 25 June 2018: Italy’s new Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, appointed on 1 June 2018 in the centre-right coalition government of Giuseppe Conte, made his…